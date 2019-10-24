|
Lawrence "Larry" Cupka, 90, of West Leechburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. Born Sept. 6, 1929, he was the son of the late John P. and Sophie (Saks) Cupka. Larry was a 1947 graduate of Vandergrift High School, and a graduate of Penn State University, Mont Alto Campus Forestry School. He was a proud veteran, having served in the Air Force. Larry was a salesman for Leechburg Supply Company and Pittsburgh Gauge Company before retiring. He was a longtime member of Christ the King Catholic Church, in Gilpin, and the Marconi Club, in Leechburg. Larry was an avid golfer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine "Josie" (Hoffer) Cupka, Feb. 26, 2017; infant son, Martin Cupka, in 1961; brothers, Edward, Robert, Cyril, John, Paul "Bill" and Joseph Cupka; and sisters, Marie Cosgrove, Anna Cupka and Sophie Cupka. Larry is survived by daughters, Donna (William) Hamilton, of Ford City, and Nancy (Scott) Robertson, of Spring, Texas; grandchildren, Kathryn Hamilton and Andrew Hamilton; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 300 Market St., Leechburg. Additional viewing will be held at 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday in Christ the King Catholic Church, 125 Park Road, Gilpin. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Christ the King Catholic Church, Gilpin, with Father James H. Loew, OSB, as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019