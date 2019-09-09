|
Lawrence E. "Bud" Barr Jr., 72, of Spring Church, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Born Dec. 17, 1946, in Vandergrift, he was a son of the late Lawrence E. Barr Sr. and Audrey (Westwood) Barr. Bud was a 1964 graduate of Elders Ridge High School and proudly served our country with the Army. He worked as a corrosion specialist for People's Gas. Bud was a life member of Apollo-Spring Church Sportsman Club. He was a skilled wood carver, known for his incredible pieces, and won contests at the Indiana Fair. Bud also enjoyed hunting and farming. He most loved spending time with his family. Bud is survived by his wife of 49 years, Laura Lee (Waltenbaugh) Barr; children, Lana D. (Samuel) Marsh, of Valencia, Linda L. (Thomas) White, of Avonmore, and William A. (Lexi "Larry" Couch) Barr, of Leechburg; grandchildren, Bailey White, of Avonmore, Kyra Savrese, of Valencia, and James White, of Avonmore; sister, Connie (John) Costrini, of Spring Church; and nephews, Christopher and David Costrini.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in the funeral home. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Spring Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to a in Bud's memory. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 9, 2019