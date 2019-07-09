Lawrence E. "Ziggy" Zdravecky Sr., 87, formerly of Highland Park, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 6, 2019, at St. Margaret's Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Sept. 22, 1931, in Westmoreland County, to the late Stanley and Anna Kalupa. Lawrence has lived the past five years in Tarentum, and prior to that Highland Park. He was a shipper for Bankers Lithograph Co. for more than 40 years, and a veteran of the Army, serving during the Korean era. Lawrence was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Natrona Heights, Blawnox Sportsman Club and the Bloomfield VFW. He graduated from South High School and enjoyed bingo, bowling and golf. Survivors include his children, Lawrence E. Zdravecky Jr., of Shaler Township, Robert M. (Barbara) Zdravecky, of Oakmont, and Patricia L. (Andrew) McKowan, of Fawn Township; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Ann (Longo) Zdravecky; daughter-in-law, Gwen "Gigi" Zdravecky; and granddaughter, Tiffany.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Natrona Heights. Burial will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Pittsburgh.

Visit: www.dusterfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 9, 2019