Lawrence F. "Larry" Elston, 76, of Heathsville, Va., passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. He was a retired FBI agent and an Air Force veteran. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Elston; daughter, Kari Beitel (Rick); granddaughter, Claire Beitel; brother, Sidney "Sid" Elston (Darlene); sisters-in-law, Nancy Elston, Colleen Kennedy (Tom) and Claudia Robertson (Robbie); brothers-in-law, Timothy Gordon (Betsy) and Jack Gordon; nieces, Sharon Kiminis, Deborah Elston, Melissa Shepherd, Katie Jordan and Abigail Kennedy, and nephew, Brian Elston. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Hilda Elston; his brother, Terrance "Terry" Elston; and his nephew, Mark Elston. Larry enjoyed building and actually built his home in Heathsville. He also loved to take care of feral animals. He will be greatly missed by his family.

Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services, which will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in the Chapel at Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lower Burrell, followed by full military honors by the Air Force and Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard. The Rev. Ken Foust will officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supv., 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500.

Memorial contributions may be made to Northumberland Animal Shelter, PO Box 305, Heathsville, VA 22473. www.giglerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2019