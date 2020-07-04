Lawrence Ferlan, of Natrona Heights, sadly passed away in his New Hampshire house Thursday, July 2, 2020. Dr. Ferlan was born Oct. 12, 1934, in Wilkinsburg, the son of Lawrence T. and Margaret Ferlan. He graduated from Wilkinsburg High School in '52, St. Vincent College in '56 and University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in '60. He interned at Cincinnati General Hospital and spent two years at the Public Health Service, Staten Island, N.Y. He joined the Family Practice of Tarentum in 1963, then started his solo practice in 1982. Dr. Ferlan treated generations of patients in the A.K. Valley. He also volunteered with Catholic Charities on mission trips to Nicaragua and Mexico. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael (Jennine Varhola), of Portland, Ore., who died in 2014. After 62 years of marriage, he is survived by his wonderful wife, Joan Lavin, whom he adored. He is also survived by his brother, Stephen (Sally). Surviving children are Lawrence, of Seattle, Wash., Paul (Becky Ewing), of Charlottesville, Va., Mary (Ed Erway), of Lexington, Ky., Virginia, of Windsor, Conn. and her children, Zuzu, Gigi, Michael and Matthew, Katherine Jackson (Andrew) and her children, Claire, Emily and Drew, and Mark, of Bedford, N.H. and his children, Jackson and Audrey. Dr. Ferlan was an admired physician whose career was not just a profession, but a calling, earning many professional awards, some of which include Catholic Charities "Hero of Healing" Award and Exemplary Support and Committed Service Award from Board of Directors, Saint Vincent College Meritorious Service Alumni of Distinction Award, and The Pennsylvania Medical Society recognition for 50 years of outstanding and invaluable service. His colleagues knew him as an excellent diagnostician who followed many of his patients throughout their lives. His staff viewed him as a father figure and mentor who demonstrated the value of treating everyone as an equal and of worth. He served his patients with compassion and humility and was a positive example with an upbeat attitude. He lived life to its fullest and had interests in photography, running, music, literature (Thomas Merton, a favorite) and live theatre. He was a lifetime student of the violin and truly loved weekend trips to New York City. He was faithful in his Catholicism, a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. He was generous, outgoing and loved his longtime friends, colleagues and family. He always looked forward to meeting new people and exploring what life had to offer, broadening his horizons. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights, with his pastor, the Rev. John B. Lendvai, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Latrobe. CDC regulations require a mask to be worn and social distancing to be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to People Concerned for the Unborn Child (PCUC at pcuc.org
) and Covenant House NY (ny.convenanthouse.org
), which provides services to homeless youth. Visit dusterfh.com
.