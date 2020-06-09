Lawrence L. "Larry" Klimkowski, 76, of Natrona Heights, went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born Nov. 23, 1943, in Natrona Heights, and was a son of the late Gordon C. and Sophia (Olczak) Klimkowski. He was a graduate of Har-Brack High School and a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Larry retired from Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corporation Brackenridge after 33 years of service. He was known as the "Juice Man" to many always wanting to fix you with juice or vitamins if he knew you were hurting. Larry would read every health book that he would get his hands on. He enjoyed planting flowers, sending cards, watching old movies and liked to listen to country music and was dedicated to helping you if you needed anything and was always there for you. He loved to decorate for the holidays with Christmas lights everywhere. Larry enjoyed going out to eat with family and friends, especially at Eat-n-Park, Natrona Heights. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Alfred Klimkowski, Stella Hamilton, Helen Taraszewski, Jennie Bubash and Mary Polisano. He is survived by his brother, Frank "Dyke" (Jean) Klimkowski, of Brackenridge; his sister, Leona Brestensky, of Brackenridge; his 95 nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews; his cherished dear friends, Andy and Rose, David, Joe and Rose and Diane. For the past seven months he was being cared for and lived with his niece, Cindy, and her husband, Bill, and their son, Jason. Special thanks to all his friends in the neighborhood who used to sit on the porch and listen to music with him, his brother, Dyke and Jean, who took care of him for years, and his niece, Lorraine, who was always there for him as they grew up together, and nephew, Mark was his buddy and helped him also. There will be no visitation. A memorial Mass will be held at a later time. Arrangements are entrusted to PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., Creighton. The family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to a local homeless shelter in Larry's memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store