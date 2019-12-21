Home

Lawrence O. Goodbread


1927 - 02
Lawrence O. Goodbread Obituary
Lawrence Owen Goodbread, 92, of Leechburg, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. He was born Feb. 22, 1927, and the son of the late John and Alice (Bowman) Goodbread. Lawrence was a World War II veteran of the Army and a graduate from Leechburg High School. He was a member of the Vandergrift Presbyterian Church in Vandergrift, a fireman for Gilpin Township and a lifelong charter member of Lower Kiski Ambulance. Lawrence enjoyed helping people and spending time with his family. He is survived by three sons, Jeff (Helene) Goodbread, of Coraopolis, Gregg (Susan) Goodbread, of North Apollo, and Brian (Hong), of Florida; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Annabell Lee Goodbread; and his sister, Janice Kawka Metro.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the Vandergrift Presbyterian Church, 195 Washington Ave., Vandergrift, PA 15690, with the Rev. Neal Gailey officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Online condolences may be made at www.Gamblefh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 21, 2019
