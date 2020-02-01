|
Lawrence P. "Paul" Cravener, 80, of Freeport, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, while surrounded by his family, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. Paul was born Sept. 4, 1939, in Fawn Township, a son of the late Dorothy (McGuire) and Emanuel Babinsack. He was the widower of Janet G. (Klingensmith) Cravener, who passed in 2014. Paul served in the Army. After his service to his country, Paul came home and took a job at Pullman-Standard Steel Car Company, in Butler. He was a member of the Buffalo Valley Golf Course in Sarver. Paul enjoyed bird watching, gardening, watching old TV shows and golfing. Paul is survived by his son, John P. and Leslie Klingensmith, of Natrona Heights, daughter, Paula and Chris Kuras, of Buffalo Township, son, Christopher L. Cravener and Sheena VanDyke, of Freeport, and his son, Danny Cravener, of Hyde Park. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Freedom Kuras and Nathan and Sarah Klingensmith; sister-in-law, Joanne Cravener, of Natrona Heights, and his aunt, Genevieve Motosicky, of Cabot. He was preceded in death by three brothers, George, James and Kenneth Cravener; and three sisters, Linda Mistrik, Maxine McGuire and Karan Born. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. Funeral service will be held in the funeral home following the visitation at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Dennis L. Bouch officiating.