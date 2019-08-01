|
Lawrence Stephen Dudzik, 81, of Vandergrift, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at UPMC East in Monroeville. He was born Sunday, May 1, 1938, in Natrona Heights, the son of the late Stephen M. and Emma Blanciak Dudzik. Before his retirement, he was a teacher for Kiski Area High School for 32 years, where he mentored many students and tutored them during their lunch. He was a great father who dearly loved his children and grandchildren. Lawrence was a good provider, and educating his children was very important to him. He enjoyed photography and computers, and was a Boy Scout leader. His hobby was sewing. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ida Shirley Dudzik; two children, Deborah Stroup, of Leechburg, and Stephen L Dudzik, of Allegheny Township; four grandchildren, Lilith Stroup, Isabella Stroup, Dylan Packer and Ashley Dudzik; a great-grandchild, Daenerys Stroup; and a sister, Judith Dupal, of North Vandergrift. He was preceded in death by his parents.
At his request, all funeral arrangements were private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019