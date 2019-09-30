|
Lawrence T. "Larry" Logue, 79, of Natrona Heights, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, peacefully, surrounded by family, at Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia in Cabot. Larry was born in Natrona Heights on Sept. 13, 1940, and was a son of the late Ellen (Daum) and Thomas Logue. Larry was a 1958 graduate of Har-Brack High School. He enlisted in the Navy and was attached to the Marine Corps, where he served as a medic. After his honorable discharge, Larry became a truck driver for Weleski Transfer in Tarentum for many years. After he retired from driving, Larry sold real estate and was a certified nursing assistant. Larry enjoyed bowling, reading and watching sports and old movies. For many years, he enjoyed spending time with his friends at Eat'n Park in Natrona Heights. Larry is survived by his second wife, Margaret J. "Peggy" (Prola) Logue, of Buffalo Township; son, David Logue, of Nevada; two daughters, Lori Logue, of California, and Kristin (Harry) Heasley, of Buffalo Township; and his six grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Judy Boggs, of Illinois, and Jeanne Smith, of Arizona; and his brother, David (Linda) Logue, of Nevada. Larry was preceded in death by his two brothers-in-law, Jack Boggs and Robert Smith.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St. in Freeport. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. in the funeral home following the visitation with Pastor Rob Wilson of Zion United Methodist Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 438 Bear Creek Road, Sarver, PA 16055. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 30, 2019