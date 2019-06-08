Lawrence Timothy Shank, 61, of Lower Burrell, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, after an eight-year battle with kidney cancer. Larry was born June 16, 1957, at Citizen's General Hospital, New Kensington, to Alberta Ruth McGinnis Shank and the late Lorenzo H. Shank, of Lower Burrell. In addition to his mother, he is survived by daughters, Tera Elaine (Shank) Ferguson (Mathew Ziccarelli), Katie Shank and Jerrica Shank, all of Lower Burrell; sisters, Linda (Shank) Fite (Paul Fite), of Fort Worth, Texas, and Cheryl Shank, of Lower Burrell; former wife, Teresa Shank, of Leechburg; and grandchildren, Myranda Ferguson, Kassidy Ferguson, Hannah Shurina, Caden Shurina, Carter Shurina, Lukas Ziccarelli, Dominick Ziccarelli and Bradley Mudry. He is also survived by four nieces; one nephew; many great-nieces and -nephews; and several aunts and uncles. Larry enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and camping at Lake Erie. Taught by his father, Lorenzo, he was an excellent mechanic and loved working on cars. From Nunny, his mother, he learned gardening and bird spotting. Larry was an over the road long distance truck driver.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Monday in the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, Lower Burrell. Burial will be private.

www.RusiewiczFH.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from June 8 to June 9, 2019