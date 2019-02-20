Services Jeff Mantini Funeral Home 701 6Th Ave Ford City , PA 16226 (724) 763-9151 Resources More Obituaries for Layten Bowser Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Layten A. Bowser

2011 - 04 Obituary Condolences Flowers Layten Asher Bowser, a seven-year-old second grader at Lenape Elementary, passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle against neuroblastoma. He was surrounded by family and friends at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh in his last few days on this earth before being called home to Heaven Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. He was born April 3, 2011, at West Penn Hospital of Pittsburgh, to Angelyn Kelly Waldor and George Clinton Bowser. He is survived by his twin brother, Landen Dean Bowser; and his younger sister, Laylie McKae Bowser. He is also survived by his maternal great-grandmother, Mary Lou Waldor; and great-grandparents, Patsy and Ronald McIntyre. He is survived by paternal grandparents, Sandra and George Bowser; and great-grandparents, George D. and Ruby Shearer. He is survived by aunts and uncles,: Tara and Dan Anthony, Lisa and Asher Waldor, Nathaniel and Kalyn Waldor and Crystalyn and Joshua Acosta; and cousins, Beau and Chase Anthony, Bentley and Aubriella Toy, Kenzley Waldor and Alejandra Sophia Acosta. Layten was a beacon of hope and strength for the community, and he captivated everyone with his courage, strength, resilience and kindness. He was no average seven-year-old boy. After being diagnosed in September of 2016, he underwent a multitude of surgeries and took on an aggressive treatment protocol to overcome this disease. After completing frontline treatment and relapsing shortly after, he participated in many clinical trials, and never complained about anything that was ever asked or required of him. He never acted like he was sick, and he didn't let the treatment get him down or take away the best of him. He enjoyed doing things with friends and family such as swimming at Aunt T's, going to Dave and Buster's, making crafts with his friends at his daycare at Our Precious Angels and playing outside. He loved being at "Gwammie's House" because he helped her cook and make sweet treats. At his dad's, he loved to snuggle on the couch, take naps, and watch "Grumpy Old Men."When he stayed at mommy's house, he loved playing video games on the big TV, and petting his cat, Callipso. When Layten was able to go to school, he loved being with his friends and his teachers, who have been so supportive and understanding. He enjoyed seeing all the LoveforLayten hearts on the wall. He always said, "Did you know that I'm famous, because everyone knows my name everywhere I go?" Layten was loving, kind, sassy and sweet. He loved to give hugs and was always surrounded by his favorite stuffed animals wherever he went. Collecting stuffed animals became a hobby for him throughout his treatment, and he gave them each their own names: Cheetah, Monkey, Sparky, Pom Pom, Ralph the Giraffe, Mr. Wrinkles and Nibble Nits, just to name a few. His absolute favorite hobby was watching YouTube, so we hope Heaven has unlimited Wi-Fi. In just seven short years of his life, he touched the hearts of thousands of people and will be greatly missed by many. He was anything but a little boy; he was a hero.

Visitation services will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at MANTINI FUNERAL HOME in Ford City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. the following day, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Forks Zion Lutheran Church, located in Leechburg. Please feel free to wear the LoveforLayten shirt, to show support for this strong and courageous boy to celebrate his life as we lay him to rest.

Visitation services will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at MANTINI FUNERAL HOME in Ford City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. the following day, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Forks Zion Lutheran Church, located in Leechburg. Please feel free to wear the LoveforLayten shirt, to show support for this strong and courageous boy to celebrate his life as we lay him to rest.

The family requests that donations be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation In Care of PNC Bank, P.O. Box 535240, Pittsburgh, PA 15253-9926. Please write in the memo section of the check: Neuroblastoma Research in memory of Layten Bowser, so that all donations made can contribute specifically to finding a cure for Neuroblastoma. We thank the community so much for their love, prayers, positive thoughts and support to the family during this journey. It did not end the way that we all hoped for, but Layten was strong and brave to the very end. His strength and zest for life exceeded us all, and his memory will forever live on in all of our hearts.