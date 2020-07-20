Leah M. (Wills) Willis, of West Deer Township, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her home with her children by her side. She was born Jan. 14, 1939, in New Kensington and was a daughter of the late C. Bruce and Leoma M. (Leah) Wills. Lee grew up in Lower Burrell, graduating from Ken High School in 1957. She then went on to receive her registered nurse degree from Citizens General Hospital Nursing Program. Lee worked for three to four years as a nurse at Citizens, and she and a fellow nurse helped to start the nurse anesthesia program at Citizens Hospital. After graduating as a certified registered nurse anesthetist at Citizens Hospital, she worked there for about 10 years. Lee then went to work at Shadyside Hospital for about 17 years and then finally for Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville, working there about 10 years and retiring in 2001 after a 37-year career as a CRNA. She was a member of East Union Presbyterian Church and the church Women's Club, volunteered as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader's assistant and participated in the West Deer Garden Club. Lee loved spending time with her husband, being a hockey grandma, as well as camping and traveling with her husband and family. Survivors include her children, Thomas G. (Melissa) Willis, of Monroeville, and Sharon L. (Brian) Huss, of West Deer; her grandchildren, Jacob, Rebecca and Daniel Huss and Kylee Willis; and her siblings, Patricia Elliott, of New Kensington, Jared (Diane) Wills, of Columbus, Ohio, and William (Julie) Wills, of Alabama. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, George H. Willis, who passed just 3 months ago on April 4, 2020. The family wishes to thank the caregivers and staff of Care at Home as well as Amedisys Hospice for the wonderful care given to their mom. At the family's request, a private family viewing and service was held at SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, with the Rev. James C. Ramsey officiating. Burial was private. The family suggests sending donations in Lee's name to the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, Attention: Leslie Dunn, MPH, ADRC administrator, University of Pittsburgh, UPMC Montefiore, Four West, 200 Lothrop St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213-2582. View the obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com
