Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
More Obituaries for Leah Kresich
Leah R. Kresich


1955 - 2020
Leah R. Kresich Obituary
Leah R. Kresich, 65, of Springdale, passed away at home Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. She was born Jan. 1, 1955, in Braddock, where she grew up to the late Michael and Wanda Edward Kresich. Mrs. Kresich worked for UPMC as a supervisor of the phlebotomy department for many years until she retired, and then part-time for Sparkle Cleaners in Springdale. She was a hard and meticulous worker and was very family-oriented, always pupting her family first. Leah will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Surviving her are loving brothers, Mark A. Kresich, of Springdale, Thomas (Betty) Kresich, of Charleroi, and George (Debbie) Kresich, of Green Valley; brother-in-law, Jim Hudak; nephews, Michael and Matthew (Rochelle); and nieces, Rachel, Michele and Kayla. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Kresich Hudak.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., where a blessing service will start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, and burial will follow in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.
www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020
