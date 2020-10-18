1/
Leland T. Henry Jr.
1931 - 2020
Leland Thompson Henry Jr., 88, of Pittsburgh, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Concordia of Monroeville Personal Care. He was the beloved husband of 59 years to Dorothy (Walker) Henry; loving father of Susan Elizabeth (Joseph J.) Neville, of Mechanicsburg, and Leland Thompson "Tim" Henry III, of Pittsburgh; and caring grandfather of Sarah Elizabeth Neville and Alexandra Katherine Neville, both of Mechanicsburg. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leland Thompson Henry Sr., M.D., and Alice Ester (Owens) Henry. Leland graduated from Apollo High School, class of 1949. He then graduated with a B.A. from the University of Michigan in 1952 and his M.D. in 1956. Leland completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at Western Pennsylvania Hospital in Pittsburgh and was board certified in internal medicine. He was an internist at the Pittsburgh Diagnostic Clinic in Pittsburgh from 1962 to 2012. He then was an internist at UPMC Community Medicine Inc., Comprehensive Care Associates from 2012 to 2015. He was also an addiction specialist. He was a member of the Civil War Plymouth Pilgrims Descendents Society (CWPPDS) since 1998 and A.P. Davis Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Davis Star Camp of Pennsylvania since 2005. He was a former board member of International Order of Rainbow Girls of Forest Hills and the Owens Family Cemetery in Vandergrift. Leland was a proud member of the Air Force, having served in Keflavik, Iceland, and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. He was a member of Shadyside Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh; Apollo (PA) Lodge 437 F&AM of Pennsylvania; Syria Shrine International, Pittsburgh; and Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Pittsburgh. There will be no services to be held at this time. Private interment will take place at Riverview Cemetery in Apollo. Arrangements are entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC., 118 Shaw Ave., Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society by calling 800-227-2345. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
