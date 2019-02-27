|
|
Len C. Do, 76, of Tarentum, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Quality of Life, Apollo. He was born Dec. 31, 1942, in South Vietnam, to the late Do Chan Long and Thai Thi Kinh. Len had lived the past 25 years in Tarentum. He was a captain in the Republic of Vietnam Army and of the Buddhist faith. Survivors include his wife, Minh Thi Truong; children, Minh Uyen Thi Do, Tony Truong Do and Anh-Bao Truong Do; and daughter-in-law, Mya Tran. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Johnny Thien Pham, Jason Tran Do, Justin Tran Do, Jennifer Do, Jaslynn Bao Nhi Do and Jordan Dat Do.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where visitation will follow from 1 to 8 p.m. Cremation will be at 9 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019.
Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019