|
|
Lena Vasilopus, 95, of Lower Burrell, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital. She was born May 27, 1924, in New Kensington, a daughter of the late Frank and Clara Florence. She graduated from Ken-Hi in 1942 and was employed at Valos Candy for 44 years. Lena was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Lower Burrell and was a devoted fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. Lena enjoyed Italian and Greek cooking, as well as word search puzzles and reading. Survivors include sons, Steve Vasilopus and John (Diane) Vasilopus, both of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Michele (David) Berg, Steven (Kelly) Vasilopus, Amanda (Jason) Simon, and Jonathan Vasilopus; great-granddaughter, Brittany Berg; stepgrandchildren, John (Heather) Kuzmirek, Michael (Lindsey) Kuzmirek, and Matthew Kuzmirek; stepgreat-grandchildren, Elijah, Noah, MacKenzie, and Dylan; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Vasilopus on April 22, 2016; five sisters, Margaret Stivenson, Sophie Scott, Rose Rios, Amelia Compass, and Mary Esquivel; and granddaughter, Marla.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of prayers of transfer at noon Tuesday in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. in St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Lower Burrell, followed by burial in Greenwood Memorial Park.
The family extends their thanks and appreciation for the care provided by the nurses and staff at Allegheny Valley Hospital and Belair Nursing Home. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 20, 2020