Leo G. Chini, 83, of Harmar Township, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital. Born Aug. 5, 1936, in Hampton Township, he was a son of the late Guido and Diana Chini. He was the beloved husband for 55 years of Carole (Lyons) Chini; loving father of Jason Chini, of Harmar Township, Mark (Michelle) Chini, of Plum, and Tracey (Jack) Summers, of St. Inigoes, Md.; grandfather of Blaine (Meagan) Summers, Landon Summers, Breanne (James) Vallandingham, Carli, Brenden and Lucas Chini; great-grandfather of Addilyn, Alivia, Jameson and Levi; and brother of Donice (William) Coe, of Saxonburg, and the late Leona, Roy, Vasco, Dean and Nella. Leo was an Allegheny County employee for 25 years and served as supervisor of Harmar Township. He volunteered at the local food bank and was a longtime member of St. Pio of Pietrelcina Catholic Church, Harmar, where he served as a Eucharistic minister.
Friends and relatives are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Catholic Church, 2599 Freeport Road, Harmar. Burial will be private in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township. Arrangements are by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish, 450 Walnut St., Pittsburgh, PA 15238.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019