Leo J. Homzuk, 88, of Allegheny Township, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at AHN--Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Born Dec. 19, 1930, in New Castle, Pa., he was a son of the late John and Mary (Pawlak) Homzuk. Leo was a 1949 graduate of New Castle High School and graduate of the Penn State University criminology program. Leo worked as a Pennsylvania State Police Officer for 37 years. He started in Gibsonia patrolling the PA turnpike, and continued service in Little Washington, Greensburg and Kiski Township, where he was promoted to Corporal, and later Sergeant. Leo retired where it all began, returning to Gibsonia to once again patrol the turnpike until his last year of service in 1989. Leo was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo, the Masonic Lodge Post 789 in Bethel and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed traveling with his late wife, Christina, to Florida and Canada. In addition to his parents, Leo was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Christina (Hudock) Homzuk, who passed away Nov. 13, 2018; son, Leo J. Homzuk Jr., who passed away March 19, 2015; brother, John Jr.; sister, Mary; sisters-in-law, Clara and Mary Ellen; and his brother-in-law, Charles. Leo is survived by his granddaughter, Chrissy, of Norfolk, Va.; sister-in-law, Gloria Tragesser, of Murrysville; and brother-in-law, Joseph Byzek, of Irwin. He was a precious uncle to his nieces and nephews, Joseph Byzek, Mary Ann Fabian, Dr. Charles (Christine) Tragesser Jr. and his goddaughter and niece, Roslyn (Dr. Terrence) Zipfel; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated at noon Friday, in St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo. Entombment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

The family would like to acknowledge the staff at QLS West Haven for the love and support they provided to Leo and his family.