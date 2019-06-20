Leona (Kopec) Hamm, 89, who was born, raised and lived her entire life in Natrona, Harrison Township, died peacefully Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after spending the past several weeks in hospice care at the Sarver home of her grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Joshua and Courtney Hamm, who cared for her in her final months. Born Dec. 22, 1929, Leona was the daughter of Stanley and Natalia Kopec, and was the youngest of their nine children. Leona was united in marriage to her devoted husband, Harry E. Hamm Jr., Feb. 5, 1950, and they remained married for more than 55 years, until his death on Nov. 21, 2005. She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Parish, in Natrona. Leona was also predeceased by her parents, her siblings and two of her great-grandchildren, Eli Clayton Hamm and Amelia Rose Hamm. Throughout her life, Leona enjoyed laughing at her husband's jokes, cooking Sunday dinners, spending time with her family, praying the rosary, playing bingo and being a Dr. Mario champion. Leona is survived by her sons, Dennis (Amy) Hamm, of Natrona, Harry (Ruth) Hamm, of Fawn Township, and Tim Hamm, of Natrona; daughter, Karen (Wayne) Hrabovsky, of Glenshaw; and former daughter-in-law, Connie Hamm, of Saxonburg. Leona was also the proud and supportive grandmother of eight grandchildren, Zachary (Lisa) Hamm, Joshua (Courtney) Hamm, Casey (Paul) Rocchini, Janet (Brian Chisuano) Hamm, Lucas (Jessie) Hrabovsky, Grant Hrabovsky, Nathan Hamm and Clayton Hamm; and 11 great-grandchildren, Austin, Donavin, Isaac, Amelia, Ava, Eli, Allie, Delilah, Emma, Harrison and Luca . She could often be seen in the audience at their concerts, shows, games and recitals.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9:30 a.m. in St. Ladislaus Church, with her pastor, the Rev. John B. Lendvai, as celebrant. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation in memory of Eli Clayton Hamm and Amelia Rose Hamm and mailed to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation c/o PNC Bank, PO Box 535240, Pittsburgh, PA 15253. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.