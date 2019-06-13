|
Leonard "Lenny" Bastecki, 75, of New Kensington, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Oakland. He was the beloved husband of Dessie Ann (Waldrop); loving father of Lenny (Carolyn) and John (April); grandfather of Jay (Jennifer), Daniel, Jessica, Hunter, Parker, Logan and Jeremiah; great-grandfather of Harlee, Chloe and Colt; and brother of Victor (Agnes) Patty (Rich) and DJ (Marianne). Lenny is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; and his adoring dog, Butch.
Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2:45 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Allison Park Church: Deer Lakes Campus, 908 Little Deer Creek Valley Road, Russellton, PA 15057. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, 1010 Delafield Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15215. Please write Lenny's name in the subject line to acknowledge donation in his memory. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 13, 2019