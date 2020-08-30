1/1
Leonard J. Rzeszotarski
1942 - 2020
Leonard J. Rzeszotarski, 78, of Natrona Heights, passed away at home with his family by his side, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. He was born July 2, 1942, in Natrona Heights, and was the son of the late Leonard J. and Bridget E. (Zema) Rzeszotarski. Leonard was a Freeport High School graduate. He was a Vietnam War Navy veteran. Alongside his late wife, Marlene, Leonard owned and operated the former 7-Eleven convenience store in Natrona Heights. He retired in 2016 from Siemens Corp., New Kensington, where he worked as an industrial painter. Leonard was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights, where he was an active volunteer. He most enjoyed helping out at the annual church festival. He enjoyed fishing, camping, woodworking, gardening, playing cards, listening to music, and reading. Leonard and Marlene would plan many backyard picnics for family and friends to enjoy. He looked forward to the fun times by their backyard pool. Leonard also liked going on fishing trips with his brother, Jimmy. He especially cherished spending time with his family and grandchildren. Survivors include his children, Michelle (Richard) Schneeweis, of Nashville, Tenn., Lauralee (Michael) Milberger, of Tarentum, and Eric Kevin Rzeszotarski, of Natrona Heights; seven grandchildren, Rebecca Schneeweis, Aaron Schneeweis, Jacob Schneeweis, Mallory Milberger, Cassidy Milberger, Courtney (John) McCauley and Krystyn Seronka; and his brother, James L. Rzeszotarski, of Dushore, Pa. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his late wife, Marlene J. (Ferrari) Rzeszotarski, who passed away Nov. 18, 2018. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Ave., Aspinwall, PA 15215. A Christian funeral Mass is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 800 Montana Ave., Natrona Heights, PA 15065. Everyone please meet at the church. Burial will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, with military honors. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to the Veterans Leadership Program, 2934 Smallman St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.weddellajak.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
AUG
31
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
SEP
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church
Funeral services provided by
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
412-781-1897
