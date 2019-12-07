Home

Leonard R. Markoski


1928 - 01
Leonard R. Markoski Obituary
Leonard R. Markoski, 91, of Cheswick, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Concordia of Cabot. He was born Jan. 9, 1928, to the late John and Mary Grzynski Markoski, and had been a longtime resident of the community. Mr. Markoski served in the Army after World War II in Japan. After his discharge, he worked for PPG, Gulf Oil and then Volkswagen of America, where he eventually retired. He was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed watching the Game Show Network, listening to country music, watching the Steelers and especially spending time with his family and grandsons. Surviving him are his loving wife of 66 years, Shirley Toubo Markoski; daughters, Sharon (Jesse) Park, of Lower Burrell, and Donna (Mark) Bellini, of Lower Burrell; three grandchildren, Brian (Jennifer) Park, of Howard, Nicholas Bellini, of Lower Burrell, and Adam Bellini, of Tarentum; two great-grandchildren, Sheldon and Sawyer Park; as well as nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by five sisters and two brothers.
Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St., where a blessing service will commence at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, with burial to follow in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation or the Alzheimer's Foundation. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 7, 2019
