Leroy A. Benn, 77, of Natrona Heights, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, with his loving family by his side. He was born March 16, 1942, in Lower Burrell to the late Albert and Helen (Bennini) Benn. Leroy worked as an over the road truck driver for 38 years, working for several trucking companies; one of them was Freeport Transportation. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Tarentum. He enjoyed hunting and taking walks, but especially enjoyed fishing. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Darlene A. (Mason) Benn; daughters, Amy L. (Joe) Snyder, of Winfield Township, and Lisa A. (Scott) Polly, of Natrona Heights; grandchildren, Ashlee (Derek) Rose, of Winfield, and Scotty Polly, of Natrona Heights; sisters, Loretta Strobel, of Buffalo Township, Alberta Mendicino, of Oakmont, Darlene Scott, of Holiday Park, and Linda Smith and Christine Sparks, both of Lower Burrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Delores Campbell.

Friends received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, with the Rev. Chester Howell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to First Baptist Church of Tarentum, 410 3rd Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084, or Allegheny Valley Association of Churches, 1913 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065. He will be laid to rest in Bull Creek Cemetery, West Deer.

View obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary