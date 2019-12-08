Home

Leroy B. Jones


1942 - 06
Leroy B. Jones Obituary
Leroy B. "Mope" Jones, 77, of Fawn Township, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born June 10, 1942, in Fawn Township, to the late Alvin A. and Janet (Spence) Jones Sr. Leroy lived his entire life in Fawn Township and was the owner/operator of Brooks Auto Body for 47 years. He was of the Methodist faith and a graduate of Har Brack High School. Leroy was in a band with his brother and nephew, the Stoney Brooks and the Travelers. Survivors include his children, Rich N. (Rebecca) Jones, of Buffalo Township, Leroy A. Jones, of Tarentum, Brian A. Jones, of Natrona Heights, Mylissa Jones and Terry Graham, of Tarentum, and Brenda Jones, of Maryland; also surviving are numerous grandchildren; nephews, Alvin, David, Tim, Craig; and niece, Barb. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William; and a brother, Alvin "Stoney" Brooks.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where a service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Burial will be in Pleasant Unity Cemetery, West Deer Township.
Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019
