Leroy J. Beck, of Bethel Township, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in AHN-Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in First Baptist Church, 106 Owens View Ave., Apollo, PA 15613. Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in the church, with Pastor Scott Fairman officiating. Private interment will be in the Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020