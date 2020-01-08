Home

Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
(724) 478-1244
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
First Baptist Church
106 Owens View Ave
Apollo, PA
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Baptist Church
106 Owens View Ave
Apollo, PA
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
106 Owens View Ave
Apollo, PA
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
106 Owens View Ave
Apollo, PA
Leroy J. Beck Obituary
Leroy J. Beck, of Bethel Township, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in AHN-Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in First Baptist Church, 106 Owens View Ave., Apollo, PA 15613. Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in the church, with Pastor Scott Fairman officiating. Private interment will be in the Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo.
For a more detailed obituary or to send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020
