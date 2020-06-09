Wishing everyone peace,love, & kind spirits. Leslie was an amazing woman and she had a heart of gold. She loved her family deeply and she loved her dogs. May she Rest In Peace and be surrounded with Gods love.
Rob Brown
Leslie H. Goheen, 49, of Brackenridge, passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born April 11, 1971, in Harrison Township, to the late Lloyd and Margaret W. (Fox) Goheen. Leslie lived most of her life in Natrona and Brackenridge. She was a registered nurse for Emmanuel Family Practice, Pittsburgh, for seven years, and prior to that UPMC Presbyterian and Longwood at Oakmont. Leslie was of the Christian faith. She graduated from Highlands High School and received her registered nursing degree from CCAC. She enjoyed her family, loved her dog Cody, traveling and bingo. Survivors include her siblings, Lloyd (Connie) Goheen Jr., of Buffalo Township, Cathie Goheen, of Natrona, Connie Hamm, of Saxonburg, Ruth M. (Harry) Hamm, of Fawn Township, and dear friend, Peggy Stoeff, of Oakmont. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jason W. Goheen, in 2018. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Blackburn Family Farm, 275 Marjory Lane, Sarver, PA 16055, with the Rev. Douglas Dorsey, officiating. Burial will be private. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2020.