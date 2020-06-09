Leslie H. Goheen
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie H. Goheen, 49, of Brackenridge, passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born April 11, 1971, in Harrison Township, to the late Lloyd and Margaret W. (Fox) Goheen. Leslie lived most of her life in Natrona and Brackenridge. She was a registered nurse for Emmanuel Family Practice, Pittsburgh, for seven years, and prior to that UPMC Presbyterian and Longwood at Oakmont. Leslie was of the Christian faith. She graduated from Highlands High School and received her registered nursing degree from CCAC. She enjoyed her family, loved her dog Cody, traveling and bingo. Survivors include her siblings, Lloyd (Connie) Goheen Jr., of Buffalo Township, Cathie Goheen, of Natrona, Connie Hamm, of Saxonburg, Ruth M. (Harry) Hamm, of Fawn Township, and dear friend, Peggy Stoeff, of Oakmont. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jason W. Goheen, in 2018. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Blackburn Family Farm, 275 Marjory Lane, Sarver, PA 16055, with the Rev. Douglas Dorsey, officiating. Burial will be private. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Service
11:00 AM
Blackburn Family Farm
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 8, 2020
Wishing everyone peace,love, & kind spirits. Leslie was an amazing woman and she had a heart of gold. She loved her family deeply and she loved her dogs. May she Rest In Peace and be surrounded with Gods love.
Rob Brown
ROBERT BROWN
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved