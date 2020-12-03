1/1
Leslie H. McDonald Jr.
1969 - 2020
Leslie H. McDonald Jr., 51, of New Kensington, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital. He was born July 11, 1969, in Martinsburg, W.Va., to the late Leslie H. and Paulette Ayers McDonald Jr. Leslie was a graduate of Highlands High School and then attended Clarion University, where he played football for both. He then attended Butler Tech Police Academy and was employed as a police officer in Slippery Rock for 13 years. He was a member of First Church of God, New Kensington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph McDonald; maternal grandmother, Helen Marshall Ayers; uncle, Norman McDonald Jr.; and aunts, Helen Hauser, Patricia Branson and Cora Hauser. Leslie is survived by his wife, Laura Chambers McDonald; daughter, Sieria Oliver; grandchildren, Kayleanna and Courtnie Oliver; uncles, Nelson McDonald, Phil Ayers, William, Charles, Stanley and Rich McDonald; and aunts, Deborah Ayers, Gloria Guy, Carol Hunter and Barbara Branson. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A memorial service will be held immediately following at noon in the funeral home with the Rev. Edward Carter officiating. Burial will be private.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
DEC
5
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
December 3, 2020
Knew Les back in the day and he was a great guy. My condolences to the family.
Jonathan Samms
Friend
