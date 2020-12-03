Leslie H. McDonald Jr., 51, of New Kensington, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital. He was born July 11, 1969, in Martinsburg, W.Va., to the late Leslie H. and Paulette Ayers McDonald Jr. Leslie was a graduate of Highlands High School and then attended Clarion University, where he played football for both. He then attended Butler Tech Police Academy and was employed as a police officer in Slippery Rock for 13 years. He was a member of First Church of God, New Kensington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph McDonald; maternal grandmother, Helen Marshall Ayers; uncle, Norman McDonald Jr.; and aunts, Helen Hauser, Patricia Branson and Cora Hauser. Leslie is survived by his wife, Laura Chambers McDonald; daughter, Sieria Oliver; grandchildren, Kayleanna and Courtnie Oliver; uncles, Nelson McDonald, Phil Ayers, William, Charles, Stanley and Rich McDonald; and aunts, Deborah Ayers, Gloria Guy, Carol Hunter and Barbara Branson. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A memorial service will be held immediately following at noon in the funeral home with the Rev. Edward Carter officiating. Burial will be private.



