|
|
Leslie Hahn, 67, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in his household in Sarver. He was born April 20, 1952, in Chicora to William K. and Miriam Hahn. He was a graduate of Karns City High School. He married Anita McCulloch on Aug. 15, 1997. He served in the Air Force as a firefighter before working as a registered nurse in the psychiatric department at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital for 28 years. Les greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, had a passion for golfing, and enjoyed going to his fishing camp and walking his dog, Penny. He was depended upon by many and had a selfless personality. He is survived by his wife, Anita; brother, Richard (Linda) Hahn; three stepchildren, Steven Booth, Laura (Vince) Mildner and Brian (Katherine) Booth; and grandchildren, Austin Kemp, Justine Mildner, and Paul and Luke Booth. He was preceded in death by his parents, William K. and Miriam Hahn; and his grandparents, Leslie and Martha Riggle. Family, friends and others whose lives Les was a part of are invited to his viewing from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at MANTINI FUNERAL HOME, 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, where a service will take place at 6 p.m. following the viewing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the .