Leslie R. Jones


Leslie R. Jones Obituary
Leslie R. "Dink" Jones, 45, of Tarentum, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 12, 2019, in the ER of Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born March 3, 1974, in Harrison Township, son of Raymond Jones, of West Deer, and Sandra (Woods) Jones, of Natrona Heights. He had lived the past 19 years in Tarentum. He did general maintenance for the Tarentum Borough Street Department and was a police officer in several local departments. He was of the Protestant faith and a 1992 graduate of Highlands High School and the Allegheny County Police Academy in 1999. Leslie loved football, and he was a founding member of Rams Youth Football and a volunteer for Special Olympics, using the Natrona Heights training site. Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Jessica A. (Snebold) Jones; son, Ethan C. Jones, at home; and his siblings, Michelle R. (James) Fiore, of Tarentum, Darrell A. (Gena) Jones, of West Deer, and Shawn (Brandy) Jones, of Tarentum. Also surviving are his maternal grandmother, Roberta (Semenko) Woods, of Lower Burrell; and a special friend, Kathleen Troyan.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Philip A. Beck officiating. Burial will be private.
Family suggests contributions to the Special Olympics, Allegheny County, 404 First St., Heidelberg, PA 15106. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019
