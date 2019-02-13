|
|
Lester Elton Burford, 67, of Schenley, passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. He was born July 15, 1951, in Kittanning, son of the late James and Isabelle Yates Lester. Lester was a layout welder and fitter for Monroe Corp. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting. He was an Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jolene. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Cheryl (Anderson) Burford; daughters, Sherry Burford and Leslie Johnson; siblings, Edna, Diane, Jim, Bonnie, Bob, Linda, Trudy, Dave, Sam and Tim Burford; and grandchildren, Christian, Nick, Alexus, Lynzie, Kelsey and Kevin.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2019