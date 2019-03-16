Lester Paul Mangold, 65, of Harwick, went home to his Lord Sunday, March 10, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He was born June 14, 1953, son of Paul and Frances Holka Mangold. He graduated from Springdale High School in 1973. After high school, he was employed at Haskell Inc., and later went to Allegheny Label, in Cheswick. His passions were bow hunting and trout fishing. He will be greatly missed by his friends that joined him on his adventures. Les had a very friendly personality and was loved by all those he encountered on his lifelong journey. He loved to joke with anyone he met and was always ready to lend a helping hand. Though his trials on Earth have ended, he has begun his new life with his savior, Jesus Christ. Les is survived by his sister, Christine (Dean) Stover, of Apollo, and a nephew, Paul Silvas, of Harwick, and numerous cousins. His family would like to thank all of his "chemo girls", nurses and doctors at St. Margaret Hospital who helped him in his fight.

As Les requested, there will be no services. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.

www.thomasmsmithfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary