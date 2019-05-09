|
Lewis Monroe Little, 93, of Washington Township, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. He was the beloved husband of the late Meryl I. Little (Cervenak); loving father of Sunni A. (Thomas) Stedrak and the late Bonnie DeStefano; grandfather of Kerri (Christopher) Krystek, Rebecca (William) Ponzetti, Stephen Stedrak, Matthew DeStefano and Danielle (Lathan Gross) DeStefano; great-grandfather of seven; and son of Louis and Emma Little. Lewis was a World War II veteran, having served in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters. He was a member of Union Presbyterian Church of Murrysville.
Services will remain private. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD. (Blawnox).
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 9, 2019