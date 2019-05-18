Lidia N. (Delicato) Todarello, 92, of Avonmore, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at UPMC Mercy Hospital-Pittsburgh. Born Dec. 7, 1926, in Ardore, Italy, she was a daughter of the late Vincenzo and Maria Rosa (Dattilo) Delicato. Lidia came to America in October of 1955, settling in Avonmore. She was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church and its Rosary Confraternity. Additional memberships include the Fannie Sellins Lodge No. 47 in Avonmore, Avonmore Senior Citizens and the Avonmore Historical Society. Lidia enjoyed flower gardening and traveling. She was known for her excellent cooking skills. In addition to her parents, Lidia was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Todarello, who passed away in 1977; sister, Dora Delicato; and her brother, Saverio Delicato. She is survived by her daughters, Rosemary Todarello, of Akron, Ohio, and Josephine Todarello, of Ebensburg; brother, Leonardo (Tita) Delicato, of Rome, Italy; sister-in-law, Grace Delicato, of Victoria, British Columbia; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, in the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, 505 Cambria Ave., Avonmore, with Father John J. Harrold as celebrant. Everyone please meet at church. Interment will be in Westview Cemetery, Avonmore.

The family asks memorial contributions be made in Lidia's memory to St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, 505 Cambria Ave., Avonmore, PA 15618. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 18, 2019