Lillian A. Riznick
1930 - 2020
Lillian A. "Sis" Riznick, 89, of Boca Raton, Fla., formerly of Arnold, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, in Boca Raton, Fla. Lillian was born Aug. 13, 1930, in Arnold, the daughter of the late Sylvia and Thomas (Stoney) Haser. Lillian was previously president of the New Kensington Pennsylvania Women's Club and served as worthy matron of the Eastern Star. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Pompano Beach, Fla. She was also a volunteer at the Allegheny Valley Hospital. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was an extraordinary woman that lived with a smile on her face and always made you feel welcomed and loved. Surviving Lillian is her loving husband of 67 years, Alex Riznick; her son, Scott Riznick (Linda); daughters, Renee (Eugene) Marzullo and Rebecca (Ronald) Andring; grandchildren, Jennifer (Chris) Hayward, Nicholas Marzullo, Tanner Marzullo and Ron Andring; and great-grandchildren, Remi Hayward and Winni Hayward. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at BABIONE-KRAEER FUNERAL HOME, 1100 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33432. A celebration of life service will begin at 7 p.m. Lillian will be laid to rest privately Friday at Boca Raton Mausoleum.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Babione - Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
JUL
23
Service
07:00 PM
Babione - Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
July 23, 2020
Becky. Our deepest sympathy to you and your family for the loss of a very special lady. Many prayers and blessings. Peace be with you.
The Yeasted Family. Largo, Florida
Josie, Reed & Debbie Yeasted
Friend
July 23, 2020
What a very special lady!!!! I will always remember the fun we had Eastern Star and what a special sister you were to both mother and myself. May you rest in Peace my friend.
JACKIE WILLISON
Friend
July 23, 2020
Lil was a great woman and OES member. Always so supportive and encouraging to our younger members and her smile and laugh were contagious! Still remember she, Dona, and Iona "entertaining" us at Grand Chapter in Philadelphia! Sympathy to her family.
Barbara Aggers Graham
Friend
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Susan (Coury) Kline
Acquaintance
