Lillian B. (Artman) Gabelli, 95, of Allegheny Township, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at QLS West Haven Manor, in Washington Township. A daughter of the late Archie H. Artman and Bertha L. (Lashley) Artman, she was born Nov. 28, 1923, in Allegheny Township. Lillian was a 1942 graduate of Leechburg High School. She was a homemaker and a military wife during the Air Force career of her husband, Alfred F. Gabelli (a veteran of World War II). She also worked as an inspector in the pants department at the former Reidboard Brothers, in Apollo. Lillian was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Leechburg, the VFW Post 92 Auxiliary, in Lower Burrell, the American Legion Auxiliary, in Lower Burrell, the Community Club in Allegheny Township and charter member of the American Motorcycle Assoc., in Pinkerington, Ohio. She enjoyed reading novels, watching golf and the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers play and playing cards with family and friends. She also enjoyed going to the beach. Her favorite color was purple. Survivors include a son, Alfred R. Gabelli (Judy), of Grand Junction, Colo.; two daughters, Dorothy L. Uhler (G. Brian), of Allegheny Township, and Bertha A. O'Friel (Michael), of Ellington, Conn.; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; five step-grandchildren; and several step-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, in 2012; a son, Oliver A. Gabelli, in 2013; a brother, A. Oliver Artman; a half-sister, Pauline Reed (Robert); and half-brothers, Clark (Laura), Dwight (Wilda) and Everet (Mildred) Artman.
There will be no public visitation. Her graveside service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 1030 Pleasant Hill Road, Allegheny Township, with the Rev. James V. Arter III officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 358 Main St., Leechburg, PA 15656. Condolences to the Gabelli family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019