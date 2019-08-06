Home

Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
Gospel Fellowship PCA
Lillian B. Girdwood


1921 - 2019
Lillian B. Girdwood Obituary
Lillian B. Girdwood, 97, of Cabot, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries. Born Nov. 26, 1921, in Gibsonia, she was the daughter of David Dale Bryson and Edna Snyder. Lillian was the oldest living charter member of the Gospel Fellowship PCA, where she was the children's Sunday school director. She had a Godly influence on all those she came in contact with as the director for more than 20 years. Her service to her church family was one of the greatest joys of her life. Time with her family was most precious to her. She enjoyed bowling, reading, crossword and other puzzles, cards and a writing ministry. Lillian was a prolific poet and wrote a poem for every important occasion. Surviving are her children, Linda (Fred) Skurka, of Butler, Randal (Verna) Girdwood, of Portersville, Dean (Pauline) Girdwood, of Economy Borough, Carolyn (Joe) Mihalevic, of Gibsonia, and Nancy (Richard) Harkin, of Long Island, N.Y.; her brother, Richard (Virginia) Bryson, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer (Greg) Seybert, Chuck (Holly) Girdwood, Deana (Jawn) Funyak, Mark (Marcy) Girdwood, Joseph (Diana) Skurka, Sean (Valerie) Girdwood, Amy (Tim) Protos, Melissa (Mark) Kirkbride, Ryan Harkin, Leah Harkin and Shea Harkin; two step-grandchildren, Marissa Durst and Michael Mihalevic; and 18 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Lucas, Lauren, Jack, Sam, Olivia, Tyler, Joshua, Alayna, Bryson, Addison, Ava, Allie, Mackenzie, Nick, Julia, Lily and Jonathan. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Oliver Girdwood, Nov. 25, 2005; three sisters; one brother; and one granddaughter.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg. Interment will be private. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Gospel Fellowship PCA.
Memorial donations may be made to Gospel Fellowship PCA, 161 McFann Road, Valencia, PA 16059. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019
