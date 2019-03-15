Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Mussel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian K. Mussel


1924 - 11 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lillian K. Mussel Obituary
Lillian K. Mussel, 94, of Sarver, formerly of Milltown, N.J., passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. Born Nov. 2, 1924, in Jersey City, N.J., she was the daughter of Alexander Spielman and Katherine Lohman Spielman. Lillian had been a secretary at the Milltown School System in New Jersey and had worked for the Boy Scouts of America, where she had been assistant of the editor of Boy's Life Magazine. She was a member of United Methodist Church at Milltown, where she had served on various committees and had been a member of the women's group. She had been a hospital volunteer and a Cub Scout Leader. Surviving are her daughter, Karen (Ron) Turkington, of Sarver; two sons, Thomas Mussel, of Bernardsville, N.J., and William Mussel; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William J. Mussel; and two brothers.
A celebration of her life for friends and family is being planned. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC. in Saxonburg was entrusted with arrangements.
www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now