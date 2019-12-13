|
Lillian (Bottegal) Barcikowski Young, 93, formerly of East Deer Township, passed away peacefully with family at her side Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. She was born April 8, 1926, in New Kensington, and was a daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Cinga) Bottegal. Lillian worked as a teacher's assistant in the Deer Lakes School District. She was a Girl Scout leader. She enjoyed children, flower gardening, bird watching and looked forward to spending winters in Florida, where she participated in entertainment at the community center. She loved to make people laugh. She was a former member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, Creighton. Lillian is survived by her son, Tom (Michaelette) Barcikowski, of Milford, Ohio; her daughter, Donna (Bill) Skillen, of Buffalo Township; her grandchildren, Brant (Angie) Barcikowski, of Liberty Township, Ohio, and Mandi (Dan) Cafasso, of Cincinnati, Ohio; her great-grandchildren, Briley and Joselyn Cafasso and Gavin Barcikowski; her stepchildren, Rebecca Young, Bill (Lori) Young and Bob (Kassandra) Young; and many step-grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her dear friends, Fran Simmers and Sylvia and Gary Merryman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Walter W. Barcikowski, 1977, and Franklin W. Young, 2019; her brothers, Tim and Bruno Bottegal; and her sisters, Jennie Kaminski and Rose Pastorek.
Per Lillian's wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her favorite charity, . Arrangements are by PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., Creighton.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2019