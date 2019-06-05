Lily (Svoboda) Godlewski, 98, of Laramie, Wyo., formerly of Curtisville, West Deer Township, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was born June 16, 1920, in Plum Borough, to the late Jan and Mary (Javorek) Svoboda. She attended schools in Curtisville and West Deer Township. In 1945, she married Stanley Godlewski, and the couple settled in Curtisville and raised their family. Following Stanley's illness and death, Lily moved to Twin Lakes, Wis. to be near daughter Elaine. In 2002 she moved to Laramie, Wyo. to be near daughters Joyce and Denise. In Laramie, she lived at Laramie Senior Housing, Spring Wind and the Laramie Care Center, where she resided until her death. Lily belonged to the American Legion of Twin Lakes, the Czechoslovakian Society of America and St. Paul's Newman Center in Laramie. She enjoyed bowling, cooking, playing cards with friends and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling with her family to Europe and throughout the United States. Survivors include daughters, Joyce (Keith) Miller and Denise Godlewski, of Laramie, Wyo., and Elaine Wagner, of Fox Lake, Ill.; grandchildren, Jenny (Will) Lewis, of Spring Grove, Ill., Dylan (Sue) Paschke, of Seattle, Wash., Sherry (Don) Wolf, of Woodstock, Ill., Matt (Nicole) Wagner, of Chicago, Ill., and Heather (Aaron) Pocock, of Clyde, Ohio; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; sisters, Mary Rishlink and Ann Lazur; and brothers, Joseph and Rudolph Svoboda.

Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until the time of the blessing service at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating, in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ark Regional Services in Laramie, Wyo.