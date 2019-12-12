|
Linda C. (Teklinski) Foster, 70, of Allegheny Township, left this life Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. After 20 brutal years of punishing illness, she made the decision to refuse additional life support and be at peace. She left this world as she lived - on her own terms - and for this, her friends and family are grateful. Born July 19, 1949, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, in Natrona Heights, Linda was the daughter of the late William J. and Lillian (Smolukas) Teklinski. She grew up in East Vandergrift alongside the other children and grandchildren of Polish, Slovak and Lithuanian immigrants who came to this country for a better life. She was immensely proud of her Polish and Lithuanian heritage and intensely committed to her family. She was the de facto historian of her parents' extended family, as well as its epicenter. If there was important family news, the call would come from Linda. She graduated from Kiski Area High School in 1967 and from Penn State (main campus) in 1971 with a degree in criminal justice. She was subsequently sworn in as the first female county detective in Westmoreland County and went on to found a private detective agency. She retired from the Pennsylvania State Police, where she was a radio dispatcher at Kiski barracks, in 2000, after more than 20 years of service. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church in East Vandergrift. Linda enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, camping, spending time on the family boat and traveling. Her favorite place on earth was her vacation home in Pawleys Island, S.C., where she loved shopping, dining and spending time on the beach. She and her husband, Ted, were also lucky enough to visit the U.S. Virgin Islands, Hawaii and Costa Rica. Linda always felt most at peace when she was near the ocean. She will be remembered and desperately missed by her devoted husband of 37 years, Merrill N. (Ted) Foster Jr., and their children, Katy (Marc Farnsworth) Foster, of Charleston, S.C., and Teddy Foster, of Allegheny Township. She is also survived by her sister, Judy (Mark) Stern, of Bedford; her brother, William J. Teklinski, of Atlanta, Ga.; brother-in-law, Chris J. Foster, of New Stanton; nephews, Eric Stern, of El Paso, Texas, Tucker Stern, of Austin, Texas, and William and Andrew Teklinski, of Atlanta, Ga. She is also survived by dozens of cousins and friends who adored her. Her family would especially like to thank Cherie Jagodrinski and Leeanne Zabinski for their endless love and support. We are eternally grateful to you. She was preceded in death by her parents, William J. and Lillian (Smolukas) Teklinski; great-aunts and uncles, Mary and Stanley Broda, Angeline and Walter Stolarski, Virginia and John Breiter, Sr. M. Hildegarde (Melvina Smolukas), Casimir J. Teklinski, Chester Teklinski and Bernice and Stanley Wichrowski; cousins, Regina Wichrowski, William P. Wichrowski, Karin Breiter and Matthew Stolarski.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Our Lady Queen Of Peace, East Vandergrift, with Father Vincent Zidek, OSB, as celebrant. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo.
Linda loved animals, especially her cat, Fuzzball, her rescue dog, Daisy, and her "grand-dogs," Hachiko and Duncan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Animal Protectors of Allegheny County, (animalprotectors.net). To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019