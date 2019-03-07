Linda D. (Porter) Lerch, 69, formerly of Allegheny Township, passed away peacefully Monday, March 4, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. A daughter of the late Robert H. Porter Sr. and Dorothy M. (Wise) Porter, she was born April 7, 1949, in Allegheny Township. Linda had been formerly employed as a telemarketer in Punta Gorda, Fla. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Leechburg. Linda was an animal lover, especially of her dogs, Buffy and Baby. She enjoyed listening to country music. Survivors include her daughter, Jody L. Dongiovanni (Vince), of Leechburg; two grandchildren, Amber and Anthony Dongiovanni; and two brothers, Robert L. Porter, of Ford City, and Larry E. Porter, of Manor Township. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Bradley Lerch, in 1999.

There will be no public visitation or funeral ceremonies. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019