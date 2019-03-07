Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Lerch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda D. Lerch


1949 - 04 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda D. Lerch Obituary
Linda D. (Porter) Lerch, 69, formerly of Allegheny Township, passed away peacefully Monday, March 4, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. A daughter of the late Robert H. Porter Sr. and Dorothy M. (Wise) Porter, she was born April 7, 1949, in Allegheny Township. Linda had been formerly employed as a telemarketer in Punta Gorda, Fla. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Leechburg. Linda was an animal lover, especially of her dogs, Buffy and Baby. She enjoyed listening to country music. Survivors include her daughter, Jody L. Dongiovanni (Vince), of Leechburg; two grandchildren, Amber and Anthony Dongiovanni; and two brothers, Robert L. Porter, of Ford City, and Larry E. Porter, of Manor Township. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Bradley Lerch, in 1999.
There will be no public visitation or funeral ceremonies. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051.
Condolences to the Lerch family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now