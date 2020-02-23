|
Linda D. Mangol McNeal, 74, of Leechburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Chestnut Hill Hospital. She was born Jan. 9, 1946, in Natrona Heights, daughter of the late Peter and Dorothy Weigel Mangol. Linda enjoyed going camping and playing bingo and was a faithful churchgoer. Her family was the center of her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond McNeal; and sister, Bonnie Aller. She is survived by daughter, Brenda (William) Patterson; sons, Wayne, Mark, Mike and Peter; stepchildren, Tom, Gloria and Sylvia; brothers, Jerry (Ann) Mangol and Fred (Debbie) Mangol; brother-in-law, Michael Aller; sister-in-law, Edna; grandchildren, William III, Vicki, Matthew, Andrew, Jessie, Colby and Violet; and special cousin, Lil Righi. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.