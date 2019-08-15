|
Linda (Klingensmith) Dutch, 72, of Natrona Heights, lovingly passed into God's protective hands Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, after courageously battling a lingering illness. Linda loved her pets including the many cats she rescued. She was an avid reader and the Harrison Library provided all of her requested books. She also enjoyed horseback riding, but her recent passion was her "road trips" (overnight stays at her favorite casinos). Her greatest love, however, was her family, who will greatly miss her. Linda is survived by her husband of 56 years, Michael Dutch; her daughters, Patricia (Thomas) Fitzgerald and Pamela (Kevin) Jones; son, Michael Joseph (Cheryl) Dutch; grandchildren, Brad (Amanda) Jones, Mindy (Dana) Gross, Samantha Dutch, Angel Carnahan, Sean Fitzgerald and Thomas Fitzgerald; her brother, Joseph (Georgeann) Klingensmith; three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and loving cousins. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Patricia (VanTine) Klingensmith and Joseph Klingensmith; her aunt, Lorraine Marra; and brother-in-law, David Dutch. Linda was a very loving and caring soul and will be greatly missed by her friends, neighbors and family. Linda and her family would like to thank all the ambulance personnel, doctors and nurses from UPMC Shadyside and St. Margaret Hospital, the cancer center on Burtner Road, in Harrison Township, and the visiting nurses for the great care and compassion they gave during her battle; and finally to Concordia Hospice, in Cabot, for the care they provided her in the final leg of her journey.
At her request, there will be no visitation or service. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to the Community Library of Allegheny Valley, 1522 Broadview Blvd., Natrona Heights, PA 15065, or the TinyCause Animal Rescue, 131 Columbia Ave., Vandergrift, PA 15690. He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds. Psalm147:3. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019