Linda E. Antonucci, 71, of Buffalo Township, passed away peacefully Friday, July 12, 2019, while surrounded by her family, at her home. Linda was born Sept. 26, 1947, in Natrona Heights, a daughter of Elizabeth (Zaremba) Lubiniecki, of Buffalo Township and the late Edward Lubiniecki. Linda worked as a compositor at Valley News Dispatch in Tarentum for a number of years. She had also worked as a compositor for the Pittsburgh Catholic Newspaper and founded a local newspaper called "The Journey." She was an integral part of organizing events at the retreat center at St. Mary's Monastery in Herman and was one of the founders and longtime administrator of the St. Mary's Retreat Center in Freeport. Linda enjoyed gardening, cooking and casino trips with her lifelong girlfriends. Her greatest love was for her church and her family. Linda was a wonderful wife, devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all and her husband will be lost without her. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Robert Anthony "Tony" Antonucci Sr.; their two daughters, Toni Lynn Antonucci and Tom Miller Jr., of Greensburg and Jonetta and John Eversole, of Fairfield, Ohio; her grandchildren, Robert and Jennifer Josebeck, Zachary and Ashley Josebeck, Rebekah Eversole and fiance, Matt Coates, Jacob Eversole and Alex Eversole; great-grandchildren, Loralie, Aero and Kora Josebeck; and brothers, Ronald Lubiniecki and Maria Zilinski, of West Leechburg, and Richard Lubiniecki, of Buffalo Township. She is also survived by two stepsons, Robert A. and Lynn Antonucci Jr., of Apollo, and Michael and Carolyn Antonucci, of Columbia, Md.; and a stepdaughter, Laurie Tongue, of Glen Burine, Md. Linda was preceded in death by her father; and her grandson, Gary Demetre Josebeck.

Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., in Freeport. A parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport, with Father Ronald Maquinana officiating. A family burial service will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Freeport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Salvation Army Allegheny Valley Worship and Service Center, 917 Brackenridge Ave., Brackenridge, PA 15014. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 14, 2019