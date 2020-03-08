|
Linda E. (Canterna) Manzari, 81, of Oakmont, passed away at her home Monday, March 2, 2020, following a five-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends. Linda was born Dec. 31, 1938, in Harrison Township, Natrona Heights, to the late Nicholas S. and Lucy S. (Pilati) Canterna. She graduated from Freeport High School in 1956, she then attended Clarion State Teachers College, where she graduated in 1960. She was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. Linda taught at Freeport Junior High, Washington Elementary in Mt. Lebanon and Geneva Elementary School in Geneva, N.Y. Her interests included volunteering at St. Patrick's School and Church in Seneca Falls, N.Y., exercising with her friends at Silver Sneakers, dancing, going to the movies, traveling and reading. She was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Roman Catholic Church, Freeport. Linda and John (her late husband) were well-respected owners of The Package Wine and Spirits in Seneca Falls, N.Y. Their life together was centered around large gatherings with family and friends. Linda was an excellent homemaker; the door was always open for guests to share a delicious meal, a cup of coffee, or just visit. Linda and John loved to dance. It was a joy to watch them glide across the dance floor. Linda enjoyed traveling with her husband, children, grandchildren or siblings. She had the opportunity to travel to different parts of the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa and Central America. Nothing gave her greater joy than to spend time with family and friends. Linda was known to others for her beautiful spirit, her positive attitude, tremendous strength and courage. Linda showed her thoughtfulness through her many kind gestures. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend who touched more lives than she could ever imagine. Linda leaves behind to cherish her memories her sons, H.J. (Maribel) Manzari, of Venetia, and David (Lisa) N. Manzari, of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; her daughter, Maria L. (Thomas) Theriault, of Baldwinsville, N.Y.; her grandchildren, Isabella, Gabriella and Sofia Manzari, Seth and Tara Theriault; her brother, Ronald (Paola) Canterna; two sisters, Janice (Pat) Meola and Nicolette Canterna; and five nephews, Bronson and Tony Meola, Marco Pollastri, Marco and Riccardo Moro. She was preceded in death by her parents, mentioned above; and her husband, John Manzari, who passed away April 20, 1996. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, in the DENNIS J. DAUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME, 324 Fourth St., Freeport, where a parting prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary, Mother of God Roman Catholic Church, Freeport, with the Rev. Charles Canterna as celebrant. Private committal ceremonies and burial will take place in Bath National Cemetery, Bath, N.Y. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Hillman Cancer Center, St. Margaret's Medical Oncology, Good Samaritan Hospice and the Concordia Palliative Care nurses and aides for their support during their mother's illness. Memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Director's Discovery Fund. To send a condolence, please visit daughertyfh.com.