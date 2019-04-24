Linda H. (Hone) Shipe, 80, of Allegheny Township, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Born Jan. 28, 1939, she was the daughter of Samuel L. and Charlotte H. (Fritz) Hone. Linda was employed as a front desk receptionist for the North Apollo Rehabilitation Center for many years, retiring in December 2010. She was Lutheran by faith, enjoyed spending time with her family and her dog, Maggie Mae. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Lee Shipe, Dec. 13, 2004. She is survived by her children, Erik (Ian) Grazetti, of Chicago, Ill., Lee (Janet) Grazetti, of Marion, Texas, and Paula Grazetti, of Apollo; grandchildren, Brett (Mackenzie) Grazetti and Aubrey Grazetti; brother, Jack (Sharon) Hone, of Ohio; sister, Charlene (Fred) Nunley, of Florida; also her beloved dog, Maggie Mae.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Service and interment at Riverview Cemetery will be private, to honor Linda's wishes.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hone Scholarship Fund at Montgomery College Foundation, 9221 Corporate Blvd., Third Floor, Rockville, MD 20850. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.