Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Harris


1953 - 10
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Harris Obituary
Linda Harris, 65, of Kittanning, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. She was born Oct. 13, 1953, in New Kensington to the late Floyd and Mary (Rypczyk) Davis. Linda was a dog groomer who enjoyed horseback riding and motorcycle riding. She also liked going to camp in Benezette and she loved her dogs. Linda leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Russell Davis; brother, James D. (Crystal) Davis, brother, Andrew Davis; and longtime companion, Richard A. Slease. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Arbutus Davis; and a brother, Floyd "Sonny" Davis.
A graveside service for Linda Harris will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Union Cemetery, 2030 Freeport Road, Arnold, PA 15068, with Pastor Kevin Giddings of Harvest Community Church officiating. SNYDER-CRISSMAN FUNERAL HOME in Kittanning is in charge of the arrangements.
Family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Rory Ridge Rescue, 178 Anderson Road, Templeton, PA 16259. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now