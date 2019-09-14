|
Linda Harris, 65, of Kittanning, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. She was born Oct. 13, 1953, in New Kensington to the late Floyd and Mary (Rypczyk) Davis. Linda was a dog groomer who enjoyed horseback riding and motorcycle riding. She also liked going to camp in Benezette and she loved her dogs. Linda leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Russell Davis; brother, James D. (Crystal) Davis, brother, Andrew Davis; and longtime companion, Richard A. Slease. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Arbutus Davis; and a brother, Floyd "Sonny" Davis.
A graveside service for Linda Harris will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Union Cemetery, 2030 Freeport Road, Arnold, PA 15068, with Pastor Kevin Giddings of Harvest Community Church officiating. SNYDER-CRISSMAN FUNERAL HOME in Kittanning is in charge of the arrangements.
Family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Rory Ridge Rescue, 178 Anderson Road, Templeton, PA 16259. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 14, 2019