Linda Jane Stanko, 74, of Greenbrier, Ark., passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. She was born July 10, 1945, in Tarentum, to Aubrey and Alberta Morgan. Linda was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Conway, Ark. She retired from JC Penney's, was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was preceded by her husband of 47 years, John George Stanko Jr.; parents, Aubrey and Alberta Morgan; and daughter, Nicole Stanko Evans. Linda is survived by her daughters, Jackie (Johnny) Rackley and Kari (Dell) Langley; son-in-law, Wayne Evans; grandchildren, Morgan (Josh) Furgerson, Devan (Shawn) Hodges, Lexi Rackley, Chandler Langley, Lane Langley, John Evans, Aubrey Evans and Addison Evans; great-grandchildren, Kaydn Hodges, Ryker Hodges, Jayden Furgerson, Jillian Furgerson and Jax Furgerson; and many extended family and friends.
A rosary will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at BISHOP-CRITES FUNERAL HOME. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. We want to thank Arkansas Hospice and Malissa at the Hight House for everything.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 N. Broadview St., Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2019