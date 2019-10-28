Home

Bishop-Crites Funeral Home & Crematory
108 N Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
(501) 679-4400
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Bishop-Crites Funeral Home & Crematory
108 N Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Bishop-Crites Funeral Home & Crematory
108 N Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
Linda J. Stanko


1945 - 2019
Linda J. Stanko Obituary
Linda Jane Stanko, 74, of Greenbrier, Ark., passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. She was born July 10, 1945, in Tarentum, to Aubrey and Alberta Morgan. Linda was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Conway, Ark. She retired from JC Penney's, was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was preceded by her husband of 47 years, John George Stanko Jr.; parents, Aubrey and Alberta Morgan; and daughter, Nicole Stanko Evans. Linda is survived by her daughters, Jackie (Johnny) Rackley and Kari (Dell) Langley; son-in-law, Wayne Evans; grandchildren, Morgan (Josh) Furgerson, Devan (Shawn) Hodges, Lexi Rackley, Chandler Langley, Lane Langley, John Evans, Aubrey Evans and Addison Evans; great-grandchildren, Kaydn Hodges, Ryker Hodges, Jayden Furgerson, Jillian Furgerson and Jax Furgerson; and many extended family and friends.
A rosary will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at BISHOP-CRITES FUNERAL HOME. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. We want to thank Arkansas Hospice and Malissa at the Hight House for everything.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 N. Broadview St., Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2019
