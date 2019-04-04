Linda Keeley, 74, of North Apollo, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at her home. Born Nov. 16, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Sophie (Kosakowski) Bernat. Linda lived in North Apollo for the past 37 years. She enjoyed all types of crafting, reading, listening to music and family time. She cherished her time with her granddaughter, Sophia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter M. Keeley, who passed away Aug. 29, 2018; brother, Frank Bernat Jr.; and sister, Joanne Whitaker. Linda is survived by her beloved children, Donna (Martin) Colamarino, of Pittsburgh, and Kim (Jeff Lynn) Keeley, of Slippery Rock; granddaughter, Sophia Colamarino; brother, Dennis (Lyn) Bernat, and brother, Donald (Carol) Bernat. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. until celebration of life service at 6 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, in CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Spring Church, at the convenience of the family.

To send flowers to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019